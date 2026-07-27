NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears S Coby Bryant received an honorable mention in the top-10 safeties poll by coaches and execs around the league: “I love him. He’s a corner by trade, so he has good feet and ball skills, but he will hit, too, now,” an NFL coordinator said. (Jeremy Fowler)

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown enters the sixth year of his career and finished last year with his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection while recording at least 100 receptions and over 1,100 yards. Detroit QB Jared Goff considers St. Brown as the league’s best receiver and thinks he’s the only player at his position who can “do it all.”

“I think he’s the best wide receiver in the league,” Goff said, via Pride of Detroit. “I think he’s the only guy who catches with it, runs with it, blocks—does everything. He can do it all. It’s a lot of fun to work with him, play with him. The way he works in practice, he makes me want to give him the ball. He makes me want to reward him for all of his hard work. It makes everyone around him work harder. He’s such a great teammate, great player, great person, and I love playing with him.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said he’s been working on his mechanics this offseason in several areas, including getting into his hitches, staying in the pocket a sufficient amount of time, and remaining poised.

“When I go through my read, getting into my hitches, not getting antsy,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Not trying to move through the pocket too fast, but just staying calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads. If I have to move around the pocket, keeping those movements tight and not running into where guys might be peeling off and able to hit you. Just really trying to focus on my feet, my pocket movements, I think all those things are tied into accuracy and the timing of routes.”

Regarding third-year RB MarShawn Lloyd, HC Matt LaFleur said he’s doing “everything he can in his power” to contribute after dealing with several injuries over the years.

“I think he’s done everything he can in his power to put him in the best possible position,” LaFleur said. “He’s just going to have to go out there and prove it.”

As for the receiver position, LaFleur believes they have more opportunities to get players the ball after the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

“It was hard to get everybody the amount of touches that we’d like to get them,” LaFleur said. “So I think this is an opportunity to kind of reset everything, and we’ve got more opportunities I’d say for everybody in that room.”