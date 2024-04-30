Details Of Trade Offers Patriots Rebuffed From Giants & Vikings To Draft Drake Maye

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports the Patriots turned down two significant trade offers from the Giants and Vikings to stick at No. 3 overall and draft QB Drake Maye.

The Giants offered their No. 6 pick, the No. 47 pick in the second round and next year’s first-round pick, per Reiss and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Vikings offered three first-round picks, including the No. 11 and No. 23 picks this year and their first next year. But they asked for two mid-round picks back from the Patriots as part of the deal, also confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

In the end, none of these offers were enough to convince the Patriots to forego selecting Maye.

The Vikings moved on to draft QB J.J. McCarthy after a small trade up to the No. 10 pick, while the Giants didn’t select a quarterback at all and will roll into the 2024 season with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Maye, 21, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

The No. 3 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Maye’s three-year college tenure included completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also contributed 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.