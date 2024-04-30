Cardinals Cut Two Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have cut WR Kaden Davis and CB Quavian White.

Both players had signed futures deals with Arizona after this past season but did not end up making it to May.

Davis, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.