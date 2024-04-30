AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Chop Robinson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

2024 second-round WR Keon Coleman cited his contested catch ability and QB Josh Allen‘s arm talent and accuracy as reasons the connection should be perfect complements to one another.

“I think having the ability to go up there with the confidence that you’re gonna come down with the ball every time is a major plus, especially when you have a quarterback with the arm he has and the ball placement he has, it’s gonna kinda like pitch and catch,” Coleman said, via Jonathan Acosta.

Per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Bills GM Brandon Beane said he didn’t think a trade for a veteran receiver would be “realistic” for Buffalo due to the lack of cap space.

said he didn’t think a trade for a veteran receiver would be “realistic” for Buffalo due to the lack of cap space. 2024 second-round S Cole Bishop was a priority target on Beane’s draft board. Although Bishop fell to them at pick No. 60, Beane “would have been thrilled to give up something” to trade up for Bishop. (Bills’ YouTube)

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said they opted to take rookie OLB Chop Robinson in the first round because he was the highest-rated player in their board and spoke about the importance of edge rushers in the NFL.

“I mean obviously you always look at your roster for what it is, but for us it was, like we’ve talked about, just adding the best players in the draft at that point,” Grier said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “He was rated as one of the top players in this draft for us, so adding him, especially rushing the passer in this league with all the great quarterbacks and the skill, the ability to rush with four and not have to blitz every down and stuff, that creates an advantage for the defense. So for us, he was a player that we had in high regard with high grades, for us to add him, we were again very excited to have him.”

Robinson added that his lack of production had to do with more consistent hand placement.

“For me, it was just being inconsistent with my hands,” Robinson said. “I know I had the speed and the bend, but sometimes I forget to use my hands. But that’s something I’ve been working on this whole offseason, and I feel very confident because I’ve been working on this so much repeatedly and I know it’s going to be natural when it comes time to put my hands to use.”

Robinson’s pressure rate stood out to Grier and said that he can still be a great player even though his collegiate production wasn’t outstanding.

“For us, [sacks are] an important part, but we’ve always talked about the ability to disrupt the passer,” Grier said. “His disruption numbers are all very high. For us, working through the analytics, watching him and what he does and contributes, sacks people always want to — the guy that comes to mind for me would be Danielle Hunter (who) had four career sacks coming out of college, and he’s become a really good player in this league. I’m not putting that pressure on him to be Danielle Hunter … [Robinson] has things he has to work on. He knows that. And the exciting part is the kid, and who he is, his work ethic, how much he loves ball and his toughness. We’re excited to work with him and we think he has a really good chance to be a really good player.”

Robinson added that he believes he’ll be lined up all over the front in DC Anthony Weaver‘s defense.

“We haven’t talked much about it, but I know the defense he uses is the same thing we used at Penn State with putting me at nose tackle, on the edge,” Robinson said. “So I feel like that’s a good thing for me because I’m kind of familiar with already doing that, so it’ll be second nature when I’m able to go out there and do it.”

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques points out the Dolphins will get an influx of about $18 million in cap space after June 1 and could use that to fill their hole at guard.

Patriots

New England overhauled the quarterback room in the draft after selecting Drake Maye No. 3 overall and Joe Milton in the sixth round. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo went through the thought process behind selecting a second quarterback in the draft.

“We’re in the business of trying to get good football players through the door, and Milton happens to be one of them,” Mayo said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Obviously, he understands we took a quarterback at 3, with Drake. One thing we preach is competition. Nothing is given. All of it is earned. That’s how we thought about the process.”

“We’ll have to see how that kind of plays out once we put the pads on, but we drafted him as a quarterback,” Mayo said in response to a question on him playing a different position.