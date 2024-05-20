Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Present To Start OTAs

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is “in the building” at the beginning of the team’s OTAs.

Russini adds Tagovailoa plans to attend the workouts despite being amidst major contract negotiations.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports previously reported that Tagovailoa wasn’t present for any voluntary workouts he often attended in years past.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

