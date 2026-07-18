49ers Signed P Jack Bouwmeester To Three-Year Deal

The 49ers announced that they have signed P Jack Bouwmeester to a three-year deal and placed TE Khalil Dinkins on the non-football injury list in a corresponding move.

Bouwmeester, 27, is from Australia and attended Michigan State from 2019 to 2021 before transferring to Utah, which he attended until 2024.

For his final season, he attended Texas University and went undrafted in the 2026 draft before catching on with San Francisco.

The 49ers liked what they saw from Bouwmeester in camp and are now committing to him on a three-year deal.

During his college career, he appeared in 53 games and punted 213 times for 9,338 yards.