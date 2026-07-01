AFC Notes: KC Concepcion, Dexter Lawrence, Roger Rosengarten, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the defense will have plenty of leadership this coming season, including from incoming DL Dexter Lawrence.

“I think just to lead by example, you know, instead of saying things and not being around,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been here front and center. I don’t know if he’s really left since the day he showed up in the trade. It’s just really good to have veteran leadership like that — that’s been in the building, been around, has experienced a lot of things over the seven years he’s been in the league.”

Browns

Browns first-round WR KC Concepcion commented on the team’s wide receiver group as well as his mindset heading into his first NFL season.

“I think that this new wide receiver room can be dangerous,” Concepcion said last week on NFL Network’s The Insiders. “Everybody complements each other. Everybody is a different receiver.”

“I’m very, very comfortable. I’m confident,” Concepcion added when asked about learning the playbook. “I know what I can do. Playbook-wise, the first two weeks, I had to learn it, I had to get used to the speed of the game. But honestly, now I’m all ready, I know the playbook, and I’m just ready to play.”

Ravens

Ravens RT Roger Rosengarten spoke about having a fresh start in Baltimore with a new coaching staff and working hard to become one of the best tackles in the league.

“Building from my first and especially my second year and the growth I had there … [I built] that foundational block to where I can establish myself as one of the elite right tackles in the game,” Rosengarten said, via the team website. “We have a lot of good ones too. When we talk tackles, I definitely want to be in that conversation.”

“Me and a lot of guys are starting from a clean slate, from the ground up,” Rosengarten added. “With Declan coming in and Coach [Ledford] coming in, those guys have formulated a really good plan for the offensive line and me. Specifically for my game and what my strong suits are, I think it fits me to a tee.”

“Losing Tyler stung,” Rosengarten also noted on C Tyler Linderbaum signing with Las Vegas in free agency. “I was happy for him, but I was a little bummed, too. Last year was not the year we wanted, especially up front. I think it’s going to be a lot better. That expectation is going to be set high, but I think we’re willing to challenge it.”