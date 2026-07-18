AFC Notes: Peter Skoronski, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith said the team hopes to take some of the workload off of RB Jonathan Taylor‘s plate this year.

“We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him,” Smith said, via ESPN. “If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he’s just going to be that much better. So, it’s definitely been a constant conversation. I’m aware of it. When he’s healthy, we’ve got a chance to win every game. So, that’s always the first thing I think about: making sure he’s available every week.”

Texans

Texans LB Jamal Hill is positioning himself to become part of the defensive rotation and looks to fill the role of the team’s third linebacker.

“The linebacker group is a really competitive group, probably the most competitive it’s been in a while,” HC DeMeco Ryans said, via Click2Houston. “We have a lot of young players, which I like, a lot of young players in that room that can all play. That’s the exciting part about it. A lot of great athletes in that position. Jamal is one of those guys. He’s shined and flashed a couple of plays on special teams for us last year. I remember a play versus the Cardinals. One of our special teams goals was to take the football away, and Jamal goes down, first play of kickoff, first play of the game, and he puts his hat on the football. We get a huge turnover. He really set the tone for us. I’m just still pouring into him to not only get it done on the special teams aspect, but also grow as a player to where, can you go out and play true, first, second, third, down for us. He’s growing. He’s gotten better. Being a safety who’s converted to the linebacker position, he’s done a really good job of that.”

Titans

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked the top interior linemen in the league, and one NFC executive believes that Titans G Peter Skoronski is in for a big payday: “He’s absolutely jumped to elite status. He’s going to get paid a lot more money than people think.”

is in for a big payday: “He’s absolutely jumped to elite status. He’s going to get paid a lot more money than people think.” Skoronski is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract before his fifth-year option starts in 2027. ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports that Tennessee would like to finalize an extension with Skoronski.

Fowler‘s rankings among the defensive tackles saw Jeffery Simmons listed at No.2: “His tape was phenomenal,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “And it’s even more impressive doing it on a three-win team and getting little help around him. His strength is elite, and now that he’s realizing his pass-rush potential, he should continue to play really well.”