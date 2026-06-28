AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, CJ Allen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Lou Anarumo is impressed with second-round LB CJ Allen‘s work ethic and his commitment to his craft.

“He’s in here every day super early, getting worked on and has a full practice,” he said, via the team’s website. “It’s always a work in progress for the young guys, but he’s done a good job.”

Third-round S A.J. Haulcy has also impressed Anarumo and said that he’s well beyond where most rookies are at when they enter the league.

“He has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that maybe a guy as a rookie doesn’t have,” he said. “I’m excited about where his upside can go.”

Jaguars When it comes to Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter making an impact on both sides of the ball, coming off an injury in his second season, his former coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, said there is no one quite like Hunter, and while nothing can compare to what Hunter can accomplish, Sanders doesn’t expect the team to ask him about Hunter any further. “They’re not going to ask me,” Sanders told D.J. Saddiqi of Covers.com. “I thank God that you’re asking me. The kid won the Heisman Trophy playing both sides of the ball. That’s all I’ve got to say on that.” “There’s no comparison to what he’s able to produce on the field,” Sanders added. “It’s no comparison. I can’t say who I would compare him to, because I would be lessening that person. That’s not fair to him or the persons that I’m comparing it to. He’s different, man.”

Titans The NFL broke for the summer in mid-June, wrapping up mandatory minicamps and beginning a dead period that will be broken by the start of training camp at the end of July. But while it’s technically a “summer break,” Titans HC Robert Saleh and others are emphasizing to their players that it’s not really a break. Players are still expected to show up to training camp in shape, not use the start of camp to get in shape, especially because the dead period this year is longer than normal thanks to the specifics of the 2026 calendar. “These next 40 days are critical,” Saleh said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “And I feel like so many players lose their season before it ever starts because of the way they handle these next 40 (days). It’s not a vacation. They’ve got to get ready to play ball. We kind of trick it by pretending the four-day acclimation period will give them a runway to get into the season – there is no runway. When you get here, we’ve got to go, and if you’re not prepared to play, you’re going to get hurt, and that’s league-wide.”