Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Terrion Arnold & OT JC Latham Declare For Draft

According to Chris Low, Alabama CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are planning to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Both should be vying to be the top cornerback taken in April at some point in the first round.

Alabama OT JC Latham also announced on Instagram he’s declaring for the draft. He’ll vie to be one of the top tackles drafted and could end up a first-round pick as well.

McKinstry, 21, was named first-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023.

For his career, he appeared in 42 games for Alabama and recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 23 pass deflections.

Arnold, 20, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023.

For his career, Arnold recorded 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, six interceptions and 20 pass deflections in 25 career games.

Latham, 20, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was named first-team All-SEC in 2023.

For his career, Latham started 25 games at right tackle for Alabama.