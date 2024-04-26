Draft Rumors: Bills, Colts, Patriots, Steelers, Titans

Nate Bouda
Bills

  • Earlier in the day, Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills were getting interest from teams looking to trade up to No. 33 overall to open round two.
  • According to Tony Pauline, the Bills are considering receivers Adonai Mitchell and Keon Coleman should they hold on to the pick.
  • However, Pauline says that teams have been calling Buffalo about trading up to No. 33 to get guys like Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jer’Zhan Newton.
  • Sources tell Pauline that the Bills have at least two other receivers they’re comfortable taking after Mitchell and Coleman should they trade back.

Colts

Patriots

  • Albert Breer reports that the Giants and Vikings did make offers to the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick to secure QB Drake Maye.
  • According to Breer, Minnesota offered the Patriots their No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks along with their 2025 first-round pick with picks swaps favoring the Vikings.
  • The Giants reportedly offered the Patriots their 2025 first-round pick to move from No. 3 to No. 6 overall.
  • According to Breer, the Patriots were impressed with Maye’s football intelligence and how driven he is to play football.
  • Breer says that no deal wound up being close enough for the Patriots to trade back.
  • According to Tony Pauline, the Commanders are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.

Steelers

  • Tony Pauline is told Michigan WR Roman Wilson is among the considerations for the Steelers at No. 51 overall.
  • Pauline says word over the last few days is that “the Steelers have been nosing around and would like to trade for a veteran receiver.

Titans

  • According to Tony Pauline, the Titans are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.

