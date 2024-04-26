Draft Rumors: Bills, Colts, Patriots, Steelers, Titans

Bills
- Earlier in the day, Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills were getting interest from teams looking to trade up to No. 33 overall to open round two.
- According to Tony Pauline, the Bills are considering receivers Adonai Mitchell and Keon Coleman should they hold on to the pick.
- However, Pauline says that teams have been calling Buffalo about trading up to No. 33 to get guys like Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jer’Zhan Newton.
- Sources tell Pauline that the Bills have at least two other receivers they’re comfortable taking after Mitchell and Coleman should they trade back.
Colts
- According to Tony Pauline, the Colts are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.
Patriots
- Albert Breer reports that the Giants and Vikings did make offers to the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick to secure QB Drake Maye.
- According to Breer, Minnesota offered the Patriots their No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks along with their 2025 first-round pick with picks swaps favoring the Vikings.
- The Giants reportedly offered the Patriots their 2025 first-round pick to move from No. 3 to No. 6 overall.
- According to Breer, the Patriots were impressed with Maye’s football intelligence and how driven he is to play football.
- Breer says that no deal wound up being close enough for the Patriots to trade back.
- According to Tony Pauline, the Commanders are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.
Steelers
- Tony Pauline is told Michigan WR Roman Wilson is among the considerations for the Steelers at No. 51 overall.
- Pauline says word over the last few days is that “the Steelers have been nosing around and would like to trade for a veteran receiver.“
Titans
- According to Tony Pauline, the Titans are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!