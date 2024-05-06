AFC Notes: Jermaine Burton, Nate Wiggins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh trained Bengals 2024 third-round WR Jermaine Burton before Cincinnati drafted Burton. Burton described what it meant to have Houshmandzadeh’s help, while Houshmandzadeh deflected the whispers surrounding Burton’s character.

“It’s honestly amazing having T.J. train me these last few years,” Burton said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Just to know his history, his background with the game of football, his knowledge on it and to see the way he thinks. The way he puts it into the drills, the way he talks to you and his terminology, it really helps me. We also developed a relationship to the point where we talked about other things — just life things and a lot of maturity and growth.”

“All the negative things people may say, I don’t see those things,” Houshmandzadeh added. “I’m aware of what’s being said about him. We talk about those things. As a person, I just tell him what he needs to do. Hopefully, he listens. If he doesn’t and it doesn’t pan out for him, I know in my heart of hearts I gave him the right advice to be successful outside of being a football player, I’m just talking as a man, as a person.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said first-round CB Nate Wiggins is a physical cornerback and feels he’s a “complete” player.

“When you watch the tape; he comes up and smacks people,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire. “That’s what he does. He’s not afraid of the physical part of it at all. He’s a complete corner. First of all, he’s rangy, and he can run. He’s got very good feet, he changes direction, he puts his hands on people in press, and he runs up and tackles people with some physicality. The weight doesn’t impede him at all, and he’s going to put on weight; he’s over 180 [pounds] now. He’s a young guy. He’s 20 years old”

Steelers

New Steelers LB Payton Wilson fell to the third round of the draft due to knee and shoulder issues but told reporters he still plans to play aggressively in his first season despite his history of injuries.

“I like to take people’s heads off and I like to fly around with the best of them. . . . “If there’s 75 plays, I’m just the kind of person that wants to make 75 tackles, whatever it is,” Wilson said, via Steelers Depot. “That’s just how I’ve played. Grew up in a very blue-collared area, grew up wrestling. So, that mentality’s kind of been instilled in me my whole life. Like, I don’t know, when I’m out there and someone’s got the ball in their hands, I want to hit them so bad. I want to be the first person there every single time.”