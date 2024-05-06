Titans Hosting WR Zay Jones For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are hosting former Jaguars WR Zay Jones for a free agent visit.

Jones was just cut by the Jaguars after he was made expendable in their view by their other moves at receiver this offseason.

Rapoport points out Jones played for new Titans OC Nick Holz for the past two seasons in Jacksonville.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

In 2023, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 321 yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.