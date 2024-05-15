AFC Notes: Laiatu Latu, Will Levis, Doug Pederson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts first-round DE Laiatu Latu had tremendous production in college and hopes to bring some of that to Indianapolis. James Boyd of The Athletic was impressed by Latu at rookie minicamp.

“This rep was pretty much like all of the others Colts DE Laiatu Latu had during the first two days of rookie minicamp. He was just on a completely different level, which is to be expected from a first-round pick. Very interested to see him in regular camp against better comp,” Boyd said.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is pleased with the turnout of players to their voluntary minicamp and thinks everyone wants to be there.

“The biggest thing is the number of guys that are here,” Pederson said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “I think that’s a credit to them with the voluntary program. I get it: there are workout bonuses and all that kind of stuff in contracts, but I think other than that, they want to be here.”

Pederson wants the defense to continue learning under new DC Ryan Nielsen and have their new offensive players integrated into the system.

“The defensive guys – new staff and everything and learning – and then offensively just keep the new guys going … and even with the guys we’ve been with now for going on three years, just keep them coming as well. There has been a lot of energy out there.”

Pederson thinks the team got “physically bigger” and a “tick faster” this offseason.

“I kind of chuckle when people say, ‘Be more physical.’ We play football. It’s a physical sport. It’s how we teach our players. Maybe you can help them be more physical, just like you can help a quarterback be more accurate with his throws. It’s a matter of just doing it. No. 1, we have gotten bigger, just physically bigger, with some of the draft picks and undrafted guys, and even some of our players coming back. We have gotten bigger there. I think we got a tick faster. Then when we put the pads on in July and August we’ll see where we are physically.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis made nine starts in his rookie season and gained valuable playing experience. Tennesse brought in new HC Brian Callahan and Levis has already established a strong relationship with his new coach.

“I think it’s just, for one, earning his trust as a player,” Levis said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I do feel like there’s a friendship there but I’ve never really had that I feel like, where it’s like a friend with a coach. You always have that dynamic that he’s the boss and I’m his worker. But he’s done a good job coming in with mindset of ‘hey, I’m the coach, what I say goes and I’m going to tell you guys what to do, but I’m also here for you guys and to talk about anything.'”

“So, I feel like I’ve been able to talk with him comfortably about other things other than football. He’s been great in that way.”