AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Colts weren’t the only team comfortable with first-round EDGE Laiatu Latu ‘s condition after undergoing neck fusion surgery during his college career with the Broncos and Falcons also interested.

An anonymous NFL executive points out there is some concern about the longevity of Latu’s career: “There’s debate about whether Latu will have a long career or play well into a second contract, but in the short term he should be great. And he might be fine long term, too.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio discussed WR Nico Collins contract situation and said that was something the team plans to address.

“You really look at your team in sort of two-year increments, so whatever you don’t do this year, that money is going to be used in future years,” Caserio said, via Click2Houston’s Aaron Wilson. “I’m sure I’ll get a question here very soon about Nico Collins. That’s coming. That could be a player that maybe he’s a part of the future. You’re dealing with the present. You’re focused on the short-term, but part of our responsibility is to kind of think ahead a little bit and just try to make good sound decisions for the team and the organization.”

Collins said he would love to re-sign and has no intentions of turning down a pay raise.

“It means a lot,” Collins said when asked about being earmarked for a potential early deal. “That’s everybody’s dream. To hear that from Nick, man, it means a lot. For me, I just got to continue to keep my head down. Continue to work on my game, continue to improve every day and continue to chase my end goal. Whatever man, I’m down for whatever. I’m not saying no to no money. I feel like I keep my head and just keep working and everything is going to come.”

Collins would appreciate the opportunity to sign a contract before the end of his rookie deal.

“Oh man, I would love that,” Collins said. “That would be great. I feel like that’s what everybody works for. I’m just going to let it come to me, whatever they decide, whatever they want to do. I’m going to let it ride. Me, I’m going to continue to get better and work on my game. If they want to negotiate, we can.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis said he’s going to lean on new WR Tyler Boyd to help him learn HC Brian Callahan‘s offense.

“I texted TB: I can’t wait to learn the offense from you,” Levis said, via PFT. “It’s cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we’re telling everyone else to. That’s going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying.”