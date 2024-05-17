AFC Notes: Laiatu Latu, Adonai Mitchell, Tony Pollard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts addressed valuable positions in the draft by adding first-round DE Laiatu Latu and second-round WR Adonai Mitchell. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen used the word explosive when talking about the team’s first two picks.

“His explosiveness coming off the ball,” Steichen said about Latu, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “Obviously, he had a lot of production – double-digit sacks, like we talked about after the draft. You can see his physical presence out there with the guys. He’s a great addition to our team and fired up to have him.”

“Explosive. You can see the size. You can see the speed – hands, great hands,” he added about Mitchell. “Even watching him in individual [drills] with Reggie [Wayne] just the way he plucks the ball. He’s a natural pass catcher. Again, like we talked about after the draft, he can separate at the top [of routes]. He ran some good routes here in seven-on-seven. He had some one-on-one winners which was good to see.”

Texans

Texans second-round DB Kamari Lassiter is willing to play anywhere in the secondary and believes he can thrive wherever the team plays him.

“I play football. I play defense wherever they put me at,” Lassiter said, via the team’s Youtube. “It doesn’t matter. I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Titans

After longtime RB Derrick Henry left in free agency, many expected RB Tyjae Spears to step into a bigger role. Tennessee signed RB Tony Pollard in free agency, and RB coach Randy Jordan discussed how they expect both to play big parts in 2024.

“I am really excited to work with them,” Jordan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I was in the NFC East, and I got to see Mr. T.P. quite a bit. So, when we had the opportunity to get him, I was really excited. I love his skill set, in fact, I love the skill set of both (Tony) and (Tyjae).”

“Both guys, you don’t have to worry about in terms of counting touches in terms of handoffs, running the ball. Because they can both catch the ball fairly well out of the backfield. So, in that respect, I am not counting touches in terms of rushes. I’m counting, ‘Hey, you got 10 rushes, but you also got six catches, and that’s a total of 16.’ And I think they’re getting a really good feel for each other on and off the field.”