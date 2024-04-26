Bills Receiving Trade Calls For No. 33 Pick

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are receiving calls from interested teams in trading up No. 33 overall.

According to Rapoport, there are a “few” players the Bills really like and are under consideration to open the second round.

However, Buffalo elected to trade back twice last night, so it would not be surprising if they seriously considered another move down the board for some additional draft compensation.

The No. 33 overall pick is typically a coveted pick every year with teams trying to get a talented player who fell out of round one. Although, we haven’t seen a lot of action with the pick in recent years.

We have the Bills addressing the receiver position to open our Day Two: Second-Round Mock Draft with Texas WR Adonai Mitchell.