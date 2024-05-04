AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Chop Robinson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills selected fifth-round DE Javon Solomon in the 2024 draft, who will look to improve defending the run. Solomon spoke on his excitement to learn from DE Von Miller.

“There’s nobody like the one and only Von Miller,” Soloman said, via the Bills’ YouTube. “He’s a legend. He’s a future Hall of Famer.”

Dolphins

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who questioned the Dolphins trading up for fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright given he’s a “niche” type of player.

“It’s great Mike McDaniel has a plan for a running back you trade up for, but now we are into niche guys,” an executive said. “Where is the player that is going to beat Buffalo? You can say it is the pass rusher, Chop Robinson.”

Another executive mentions that first-round DE Chop Robinson gives Miami a lot of speed off the edge.

“Robinson has great speed off the edge,” an executive said. “Not super physical, doesn’t play through people, but he can fly. If you are Miami and you are playing with a lead, he’s perfect.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed QB Jacoby Brissett from Washington in the offseason before taking first-round QB Drake Maye at pick No. 3 in the draft. Brissett looks forward to adding Maye and feels a battle for the starting spot is good for everyone.

“That’s all out of my control, so I don’t really worry about that. I’m excited to have him on the team, and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it’s going to be good,” Brissett said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I’m excited about that part.”