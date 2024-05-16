Micah Hyde Says He’ll Either Play For Bills Or Retire

Veteran free agent S Micah Hyde said he is still undecided on his future but is choosing between retiring or playing one more season with the Buffalo Bills, per Jon Scott of WGRZ.

Hyde, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent.

He underwent neck surgery back in October 2022 that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable and returned from the injury in January of last year.

In 2023, Hyde appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 54 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and seven pass defenses.