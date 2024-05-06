AFC Notes: Michael Onwenu, Jordan Travis, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

When asked about the Bills trading out of the first round with the Chiefs to take WR Keon Coleman instead of taking Xavier Worthy like Kansas City, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous Bills executive who thinks they made the right move based on the compensation they received.

“No, you can’t worry about that,” one executive said. “What are we getting? If that’s the best deal, we don’t give a s— who it is.”

Another NFL executive points out Buffalo opted for size over speed with Coleman.

“It looks like they didn’t want a little guy in cold weather — ‘We’re a tough run team now,’” another executive said. “The risk is that Coleman is going to be covered. Those guys are making contested catches, and that is hard to do over and over again unless you are DeAndre Hopkins.”

Jets

Despite an ankle injury that cut his college career short, the Jets selected Florida State QB Jordan Travis in round five, with HC Robert Saleh believing he will be ready for training camp.

“I feel like he’s kind of a ball of clay,” Saleh said, via the team website. “He’s a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He’s got a lot of work to do, he hasn’t even scratched the surface. He’s winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we’ve got ourselves a damn good player.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo explained why the team drafted rookie QB Joe Milton after selecting rookie QB Drake Maye.

“Obviously, he understands we have a quarter — we took a quarterback at three with Drake (Maye),” Mayo said, via Patriots Wire. “One thing we preach is competition. Everything is about competition and nothing is given. All of it’s earned. And that’s how we thought about the process.”

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are planning to keep OL Michael Onwenu at RT this year. Onweunu added he “doesn’t believe” he could change to LT this year, but it could happen eventually.

