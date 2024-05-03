Bills Sign Three Including WR Chase Claypool & DE Dawuane Smoot

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed DE Dawuane Smoot, WR Chase Claypool and LB Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday.

Claypool previously visited with the Seahawks while Smoot met with the Texans.

In the end, it looks like the Bills proved to be their best options.

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins the following season in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Claypool appeared in three games for the Bears and nine games for the Dolphins, recording eight receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Smoot, 29, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He returned to Jacksonville on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Smoot appeared in 12 games and recorded 10 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.