Bears Signing K Jake Moody

Jordan Schultz reports the Bears are signing former 49ers K Jake Moody to their practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

WR Maurice Alexander WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown TE Stephen Carlson DL Xavier Carlton DL Jonathan Ford DL Tanoh Kpassagnon DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg TE Nikola Kalinic DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carl Jones DB Dallis Flowers K Jake Moody

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024. San Francisco waived Moody following Week 1 of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).

In 2025, Moody has appeared in one game for the 49ers and made one of three field goals and both extra point attempts.