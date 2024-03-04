Bears To Host Caleb Williams For Top 30 Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Bears will host USC QB Caleb Williams for a top 30 visit later this month.

Breer points out that Chicago initially wanted to have Williams take his visit to their team facility tomorrow which would have been extraordinarily early, as most teams don’t start visits until late March/early April after the pro day circuit.

The Bears will still have Williams visit on the early side, as he’ll visit shortly after his pro day on March 20. The visit will be an opportunity for the Bears to do a full medical evaluation, as Williams skipped that portion of the Combine.

Breer says Chicago’s urgency to get a visit done with Williams likely offers a hint as to where they’re leaning with their plan at quarterback. Completing the process early with Williams would have checked the boxes for the Bears and allowed them to confidently pursue trading incumbent starting QB Justin Fields before the start of the new league year on March 13.

As it is, Breer and most of the league still expect the Bears to go in that direction, it just might be a little more complicated than they prefer.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.