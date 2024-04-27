Bears Signing UDFA DT Keith Randolph

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing Illinois DT Keith Randolph as an UDFA.

Randolph, 22, was a three-star recruit out of Illinois in 2019 and committed to Illinois. He made his first start in 2021 and started 22 of 23 games in 2022 and 2023 while earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2023.

In total, Randolph recorded 159 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defended and two interceptions.