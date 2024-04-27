Bears Signing UDFA QB Austin Reed

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing undrafted free agent QB Austin Reed following the draft.

Reed, 24, began his college career at Southern Illinois before transferring to West Florida and then Western Kentucky. He was named the C-USA Newcomer of the Year and Second-team All-CUSA in 2022.

In his six college seasons, Reed appeared in 52 games and has a record of 38-14 in those games. He completed 1,077 of his 1,211 passes (59.3 percent) for 14,488 yards, 138 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He also rushed 220 times for 636 yards (2.9 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.