Bills Signing LB Terrel Bernard To Four-Year, $50M Extension

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bills are signing LB Terrel Bernard to a four-year, $50 million extension.

Garafolo adds the deal has $25.2 million guaranteed and will keep Bernard in Buffalo long-term as he was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal.

Bernard, 25, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Bills.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that included a $911,951 signing bonus. He was set to earn a base salary of $3.376 million in 2025 with a cap number of $3.634 million.

In 2024, Bernard appeared in 13 games and recorded 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.