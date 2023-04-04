Boston College WR Zay Flowers Visiting Raiders

Tom Pelissero reports that Boston College WR Zay Flowers is scheduled to visit with the Raiders today.

Flowers is among the top prospects at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft and he’s expected to be a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Flowers, 22, earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 55 overall player. Lance Zierlein compares him to former Browns and Chargers WR Travis Benjamin.

During his four-year college career, Flowers recorded 200 receptions for 3056 yards (15.3 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 57 rushing attempts for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.