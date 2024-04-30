NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/30

Broncos
- Declined QB Zach Wilson‘s fifth-year option
Browns
- Exercised CB Greg Newsome‘s fifth-year option
- Signed OL Brian Allen
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Kaden Davis and CB Quavian White
Cowboys
- Signed WR Tyron Johnson
- Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott
Falcons
- Signed WR Isaiah Wooden, P Ryan Sanborn, QB John Paddock, CB Jayden Price, OL Nolan Potter, OL Ryan Coll, WR JaQuae Jackson, CB Anthony Sao, TE Austin Stogner and CB Trey Vaval
- Exercised TE Kyle Pitts’ fifth-year option
Jaguars
- Released WR Zay Jones and K Joey Slye
- Declined QB Mac Jones‘ fifth-year option
- Signed WR Brevin Easton, LB Andrew Parker, OL Steven Jones, RB Jalen Jackson, RB Lorenzo Lingard, WR Joshua Cephus, TE Shaun Bowman, DE Andre Carter, LB Trey Kiser, S Josh Proctor, WR Wayne Ruby, WR Joseph Scates and WR David White Jr.
Jets
- Exercised OL Ali Vera-Tucker’s fifth-year option
Packers
- Signed OL Donovan Jenning, OT Trente Jones, DT James Ester, DT Rodney Matthews, LS Peter Bowden, RB Jarveon Howard, LB Ralen Gofort and TE Messiah Swinson
Patriots
- Signed OLB Oshane Ximines
Raiders
- Signed WR Michael Gallup
Ravens
- Exercised OLB Odafe Oweh‘s fifth-year option
Saints
- Signed OL Shane Lemieux and Justin Herron
Vikings
- Signed P Seth Vernon
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!