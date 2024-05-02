AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Colts, Ravens, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley said DE Kwity Paye, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is a player they can trust: “You talk about trust, that’s a man you can trust.” (Joel Erickson)

Bradley said the competition at cornerback is "wide-open" opposite of Kenny Moore II : "It's play in and play out, who can play at the standard we're looking for." (Erickson)

: “It’s play in and play out, who can play at the standard we’re looking for.” (Erickson) Colts WR Ashton Dulin (ACL) said he is “feeling great” with his rehab and is ready to get back on the field. (George Bremer)

Ravens

Ravens third-round EDGE Adisa Isaac said he’s remained close with OLB Odafe Oweh after being teammates at Penn State.

“Yes. I’m very familiar with [Odafe Oweh],” Isaac said, via RavensWire. “He helped recruit me to Penn State. We ended up playing together [for] a couple years before he went to the Ravens, so we’re tight. He’s from a similar area to me, so we have a lot of connections there. He was just a great, great teammate [and] a great big brother to me coming into Penn State. I just thank him for hyping me [up] when I first got there as a youngin,’ so now, for it to come full circle, it’s a very unique situation.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said they plan on using WR Treylon Burks multiple ways next season, including as an outside receiver and in the slot.

“He’s gonna do a little bit of everything, you know, versatility for us. So he’ll, be able to do some stuff outside,” Callahan said, via 104.5 The Zone. “Ultimately, it’s my role and our coaching staff’s role to find a handful of things that he can really help us with and highlight those as much as possible. Some of them might be in the slot. Some of them might be outside, but I’m fired up and I think he’s got a chance to help us.”