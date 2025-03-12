Broncos Re-Signing LB Justin Strnad To One-Year, $2.7M Deal

Per Zac Stevens, the Broncos are re-signing LB Justin Strnad to a one-year deal worth $2.7 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Strnad, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest.

He concluded a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he opted to re-sign with Denver.

In 2024, Strnad appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and made eight starts, recording 73 tackles, three sacks, and three pass defenses.