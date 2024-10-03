Browns Signing RB Gary Brightwell

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are signing RB Gary Brightwell to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Browns’ practice squad:
- WR Mike Woods II
- DT Jowon Briggs
- CB Tony Brown II
- S Christopher Edmonds
- T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
- T Lorenzo Thompson
- TE Cameron Latu
- WR Kadarius Toney
- DT Siaki Ika
- TE Geoff Swaim
- LB Michael Barrett
- RB Royce Freeman
- WR Jaelon Darden
- T Sebastian Gutierrez
- T Ricky Lee
- LB Elerson Smith
- RB Gary Brightwell
Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.
Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers before being released in June. He had a stint with the Jaguars in August but was among the final roster cuts after training camp. Brightwell signed with Cleveland’s practice squad and eventually the active roster before being waived.
In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.
