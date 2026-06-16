Browns Unlikely To Bid On Brendan Sorsby In Supplemental Draft

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are unlikely to bid on QB Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby officially applied to enter the supplemental draft on Monday night after a back-and-forth legal battle regarding his collegiate eligibility for 2025.

Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about Sorsby and was pretty clear about his stance. He feels regardless of talent, it’s a tough situation that he would personally prefer to stay away from.

“I mean, that’s not even come across my desk. I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my option, not Andrew’s,” Monken said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope, when you go down that [path] — irrespective of talent — in terms of the situation he’s put himself in. We all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports. I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road. Again, that’s a question for Andrew and for management. But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback — if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

Here is the link to our scouting report on Sorsby. As of now, we’re projecting him to be a mid to late round pick in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.