Cardinals Signing OL Jake Curhan

The Arizona Cardinals are signing OL Jake Curhan to a contract, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Curhan, 27, went undrafted out of California in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks.

After three seasons with Seattle, he signed with the Bears last offseason and has bounced on and off the active roster ever since.

In 2024, Curhan appeared in 10 games for the Bears, making two starts.