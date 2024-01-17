Chiefs Designate WR Skyy Moore To Return From IR

According to Adam Teicher, the Chiefs designated WR Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Moore’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Moore, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moore is in the second year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

In 2023, Moore has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes for 244 yards receiving and one touchdown.