Commanders Signing CB Rasul Douglas To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are signing CB Rasul Douglas to a one-year deal worth up to $3.8 million.

Douglas, 30, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad, and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo before signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins, recording a total of 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass deflections.