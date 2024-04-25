Draft Rumors: Michael Penix Jr, Jalyx Hunt, Chargers, Raiders

Michael Penix Jr.
- Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan says there’s a lot of steam around Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. as a potential first round pick.
- He’s talked to teams that think organizations looking to replace their incumbent veterans will either try to trade up from the second round or trade down in the first round to snare Penix.
Draft
- According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, multiple teams are looking to get into the top half of the draft “knowing there is a drop off in talent” after picks 12-15 on team’s boards.
- Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, “don’t be surprised” if Washington WR Rome Odunze is the second receiver off the board on Thursday.
- Adam Caplan notes Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt could come off the board higher than expected. Once seen as a Day 3 prospect, Hunt had a terrific spring and could be a third-round pick.
Chargers
- According to Todd McShay, the Chargers are looking to stay at pick five for Notre Dame OT Joe Alt or move back to 11 for Alabama OT JC Latham.
Raiders
- Tony Pauline reports that the Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is still pushing for the team to trade up for LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
- Pauline says Pierce believes Daniels is a Day 1 starter and he’s “trying to scheme ways to make the quarterback the Raiders’ top pick.”
- Pauline does say that no one thinks this will actually work out for the Raiders, barring something completely unforeseen happening.
