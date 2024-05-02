Chargers Agreed To Terms With WR D.J. Chark On One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with WR D.J. Chark on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Chark, 27, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers last year on another one-year contract.

In 2023, Chark appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 35 passes for 525 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

