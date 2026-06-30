Extension Talks Between Texans & C.J. Stroud On Pause

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that extension talks between the Texans and QB C.J. Stroud are on pause right now.

Fowler mentions that the Texans have prioritized extensions for notable defensive players like Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson among others.

People around the NFL have told Fowler that they expect Stroud to play out the fourth year of his contract and try to keep his value up before doing an extension.

The Texans exercised Stroud’s fifth-year option for 2027 this offseason, but he wasn’t among the core players to receive a long-term extension.

Fowler previously mentioned that the Texans are still “wholly supportive” of Stroud despite the rough end to his 2025 season.

Stroud’s fifth-year option for 2027 is projected to cost $25.904, and Houston might want to see more consistent play before committing to a number likely higher than that over multiple years.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans and Stroud as the news is available.