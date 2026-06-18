Falcons Sign P Matthew Hayball

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed P Matthew Hayball to a contract.

It’s worth noting Hayball has been designated as the team’s exempt international player, meaning he will not count towards the team’s 90-man roster limit.

Hayball, 29, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt following the 2024 draft. He made the team his rookie season but was among the final roster cuts following camp last year.

In 2024, Hayball appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and punted 75 times for 3,303 yards (44.0 Y/P) with 41 punts inside the 20.