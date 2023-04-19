Giants Hosted Alabama S Brian Branch For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants hosted Alabama S Brian Branch for a top 30 visit this week.

Branch has had official visits with six other teams, plus a private workout with the Bills.

Branch is generally viewed as the top safety prospect in the 2023 draft class and a likely first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Branch, 21, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Branch rated as his No. 17 overall player and No. 1 safety. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to another former Alabama defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

During his three-year college career, Branch recorded 172 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass deflections in 35 career games.