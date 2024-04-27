Eagles Signing UDFA DT Gabe Hall

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are signing Baylor DT Gabe Hall as an UDFA.

Hall, 23, was a three-star recruit out of Texas in 2019 and committed to Baylor. Hall was a starter from 2021 to 2023 where he received Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023.

Overall, Hall started 32 games in five years and recorded 77 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.