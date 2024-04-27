Eagles Signing UDFA RB Kendall Milton

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing UDFA RB Kendall Milton out of Georgia.

Milton, 22, was a two-time National Champion with Georgia in 2021 and 2022.

During his four years with the Bulldogs, Milton appeared in 41 games and rushed 297 times for 1,839 yards (6.2 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.

He also caught 12 passes for 116 yards (9.7 YPC) and one touchdown.