NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders took first-round QB Jayden Daniels with pick No. 2 overall as the cornerpiece for a franchise turnaround. Daniels discussed when he’ll debut and spoke about learning the new offense.

“Do I anticipate (starting Week 1)? I mean, I’m confident in my abilities, but that’s a decision that they’ve got to make,” Daniels said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s above me. They didn’t tell me, ‘Oh, you’ve got to start Week 1.’ They just said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, you’re ready. Whenever you feel ready, we feel you’re ready, we’re gonna throw you out there.'”

“Just learning the playbook, going back and watching the stuff, it’s different than the Air Raid. We’re not gonna air the ball out 50 times a game. … You’ve got to have balance.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott discussed what he felt he showcased in New England.

“Just showing I can be a starter in this league,” Elliott said of what he accomplished in New England, via Around The NFL. “I can still play at a high level. I’m [going to] continue that here. … I’ve always prided myself on being an all-around back, back there. Not just running with the ball but protecting the quarterback and catching the ball out of the backfield.” Elliott is excited to return to Dallas and wear the jersey of the team who drafted him in the first round. “It feels great to be home,” Elliott said. “I definitely missed being here. I missed this building. I missed Cowboys’ nation. I’m definitely excited and ready to get this thing going.” Eagles Eagles DC Vic Fangio hopes to retire in Philadelphia, where he started his professional coaching career. “It was exactly 40 years ago when I started my pro coaching career across the street at Veterans Stadium, and I thought it’d be cool to hopefully end it here. So 40 years later, here I am,” Fangio said, via PFT. “It was a thrill for me to go to work at Veterans Stadium 40 years ago because I used to go to games there all the time, and now it’s a thrill to come back 40 years later and hopefully finish it out here.”