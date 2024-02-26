Giants Open To Drafting Quarterback

Jordan Raanan of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported on SportsCenter Monday that “if the situation presents itself correctly in the draft,” the Giants would be “seriously willing to look at the quarterback” position in the draft.

Raanan adds that from speaking with people within the Giants, they believe not every quarterback would be a fit for the New York market. He specifically mentions the need for “certain characteristics and certain personality” to handle the pressure of being a quarterback in New York.

The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick and have been floated as a potential team to trade up for a quarterback.

Raanan also mentions the possibility of New York packaging second-round picks to back into the end of the first round.

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160.0 million contract that included $82 million guaranteed last year. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn ACL which complicates his future in New York.

It would be difficult for the Giants to move on from Jones until next year, but if there’s an opportunity to improve at quarterback this offseason, New York should seriously consider it.

The expectation is that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall pick, which leaves Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as possibilities for teams looking to move into the top of round one. After that, teams will be considering names such as J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

If the Giants are unable to move up for one of the top three, McCarthy could be a possibility at No. 6 or maybe they wait on either Nix or Pennix Jr later on in the draft.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants as the news is available.