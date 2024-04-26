Draft Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Giants, Vikings

Commanders
- Tony Pauline reports that the Commanders were looking to trade back in round 1 for Arizona OT Jordan Morgan.
- Washington reportedly called teams in the mid-to-late 20s about potential trades in the hopes of securing Morgan.
- Pauline says speculation is that Washington was attempting to move up with the Lions at No. 29. However, Detroit wound up moving up in front of Green Bay, who opted to take Morgan.
- According to Tony Pauline, the Commanders are worth watching for Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in round two.
Cowboys
- Albert Breer mentions that Texans RB Jonathan Brooks could be in play for the Cowboys in round two.
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed as much Friday. However, Breer says creates a situation where a team looking to get Brooks would likely need to move ahead of Dallas at No. 56 overall.
Falcons
- Albert Breer reports that the Falcons had Michael Penix Jr rated as their No. 3 quarterback behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
- According to Breer, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was believed to be “found of the idea of having a succession plan” in place at quarterback, which the team lacked with Matt Ryan.
Giants
- Albert Breer reports that the Giants did make an offer to the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick to secure QB Drake Maye.
- The Giants reportedly offered the Patriots their 2025 first-round pick to move from No. 3 to No. 6 overall.
Vikings
- Albert Breer reports that the Vikings did make an offer to the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick to secure QB Drake Maye.
- According to Breer, Minnesota offered the Patriots their No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks along with their 2025 first-round pick with picks swaps favoring the Vikings.
