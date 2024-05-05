NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jonathan Brooks, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot after drafting QB Michael Penix Jr .: “ Kirk Cousins is our quarterback. We’re very excited about Kirk and our team. Michael Penix is about the future. We are very excited about that quarterback room.” (Josh Kendall)

‘ agent Mike McCartney on the Falcons taking Penix: “Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.” (Mike Garafolo) Per Dianni Russini of The Athletic, Atlanta called Cousins to inform him of the Penix selection when they were on the clock.

Russini adds Cousins is “a bit stunned” as he knew a quarterback would be considered, but he didn’t expect them to take one in the first round.

According to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, the Falcons tried to trade back up into the teens to get Colts first-round DE Laitu Latu.

Panthers

The Panthers took RB Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the draft despite already having RBs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard on the roster. Carolina GM Dan Morgan responded to a question asking if they were open to moving Sanders.

“I think it’s just more… we’re always gonna be, if you wanna say, in on every deal,” Morgan said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “We’re always gonna keep our ear to the pavement and just kinda be open to everything.”

“In terms of Miles, we love Miles. We see a big role for him. I think Dave [Canales] will tell you the same thing—we think really highly of Miles, we love Miles. He can do a lot for our offense. He’s versatile in the pass game and he’s a really good runner. So we’re excited about him as well.”

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers and Eagles discussed a pick swap where Carolina sends picks No. 39, 65, and a seventh for picks No. 50, 53, and a sixth.

S aints

New Saints DB Will Harris cited his family and the New Orleans culture as why he chose the Saints: “I wanted to be around the culture, not only the city of New Orleans, but … the culture of dominance they’ve established in the league over the past 2 decades.” (Katherine Terrell)

signed for $110,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Saints UDFA CB Rico Payton signed for $45,000 guaranteed, including a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)