NFC Notes: Taliese Fuaga, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is excited about the size that first-round OL Graham Barton will bring to the center position.

“We haven’t had the bulk in there since [Ali] Marpet [retired], obviously, and Ryan left and [Alex] Cappa left,” Bowles said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Bringing size in there, getting a little bit over 300, 305 [pounds], getting a bigger guy, a taller guy, with some girth in there [and] trying to not let people go up the middle as much. I think it’ll help us that way.”

Barton will not only bring physicality but also a passion for the game that drives him to perfect his craft.

“To me, it’s about making the right block, displacement and violence — that’s how the offensive line position should look, and I take a lot of pride in making sure I’m doing that to the best of my ability,” Barton said. “You can only play this game so long, so it’s like, why waste a snap? Every rep is foot on the gas. I think that’s kind of why I play with that nastiness and that violence, just because of the passion I have for the game, how much I love it and just how much I appreciate the opportunity to do this.”

Falcons

Despite massive organizational changes this offseason, the Falcons picked up the fifth-year option of TE Kyle Pitts despite a down year recovering from knee surgery. Pitts is grateful to stick around and relishes the opportunity to hit the reset button heading into 2024.

“Definitely, it was a blessing for the upstairs people (front office) to still have faith in me,” Pitts said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. “I’m trying to show them that I can do something different this year.”

“I would say I’m a super rookie. I’m not a rookie-rookie, but I’m raw in this new regime, new offense and new schedule. So, we’re all in this fresh, but learning a new offense is always fun.”

Saints

The Saints drafted first-round OT Taliese Fuaga after a successful collegiate career at right tackle. Fuaga started minicamp playing left tackle, and New Orleans HC Dennis Allen explained the ideology behind it.

“Yeah, so we want to take a look at him on the left side and see how he does over there,” Allen said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think we’re pretty confident that he can play right tackle. So getting him some work over on the left side, I think, is important, and then we’ll evaluate it as we go and see how he does.”

“I think it’s more about, let’s see if he can play left tackle or not. And let’s get him over here on the left side and get him some work there, he hadn’t had a lot of work on the left side. None in game action, you know? So get him some reps over there and see what he can do.”