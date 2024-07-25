Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Medically Cleared To Start Camp

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said QB Kirk Cousins had full medical clearance to practice to start training camp, per Adam Schefter.

However, Morris added Cousins will take “modified reps” as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles last November.

The veteran was participating in a good amount of drills in the spring and early summer as well, so all seems on track for Cousins so far as he works back from the biggest injury of his career.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.