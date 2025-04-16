NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Buccaneers

Cal CB Nohl Williams is taking a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)

is taking a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter) Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)

took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)

has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport) Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly had a 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (SportsDudeHeinz)

reportedly had a 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (SportsDudeHeinz) USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Falcons

Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)

will take an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero) Texas S Andrew Mukuba said he had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)

has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport) Auburn WR Robert Lewis will work out for the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)

will work out for the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson) Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield had a recent in-person meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

had a recent in-person meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Falcons.

said he took a 30 visit with the Falcons. USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler) LSU DE Bradyn Swinson took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport) Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek visited the Falcons. He counts as a local prospect. (Tom Pelissero)

Panthers

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Mike Kaye)

had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Mike Kaye) UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo) Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo) Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

LSU TE Mason Taylor took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz)

took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz) Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley had a private workout with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson) Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss had a private workout visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

had a private workout visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo) Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Easton Butler)

took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Easton Butler) Montana WR Junior Bergen had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Skyline Sports)