NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Buccaneers

  • Cal CB Nohl Williams is taking a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)
  • Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)
  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly had a 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (SportsDudeHeinz)
  • USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Falcons

  • Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
  • Texas S Andrew Mukuba said he had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Auburn WR Robert Lewis will work out for the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield had a recent in-person meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
  • Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Falcons. 
  • USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
  • LSU DE Bradyn Swinson took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek visited the Falcons. He counts as a local prospect. (Tom Pelissero)

Panthers

  • Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Mike Kaye)
  • UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
  • Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

  • LSU TE Mason Taylor took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz)
  • Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley had a private workout with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss had a private workout visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
  • Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Easton Butler)
  • Montana WR Junior Bergen had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Skyline Sports)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply