NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Cal CB Nohl Williams is taking a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)
- Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)
- Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly had a 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (SportsDudeHeinz)
- USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
Falcons
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba said he had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
- Auburn WR Robert Lewis will work out for the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)
- Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield had a recent in-person meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Falcons.
- USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU DE Bradyn Swinson took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
- Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek visited the Falcons. He counts as a local prospect. (Tom Pelissero)
Panthers
- Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Mike Kaye)
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
- LSU TE Mason Taylor took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz)
- Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley had a private workout with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss had a private workout visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Easton Butler)
- Montana WR Junior Bergen had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Skyline Sports)
