Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston Has Seven Top-30 Visits

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston is meeting with the Bills and Broncos to take his total number of pre-draft visits up to seven.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Hairston has scheduled or taken visits with:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Hairston, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class.

Hairston made Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hairston as the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 35 overall player in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.